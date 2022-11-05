England's Ben Chilwell set to miss World Cup due to hamstring injury

Chelsea and England defender Ben Chilwell is expected to miss this month's World Cup in Qatar with a "significant" hamstring injury, his club have announced.

The left-back, 25, sustained the injury during the Blues' 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

A statement from the club on Saturday said: "Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring.

"Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup. Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department."

Chilwell, who was a part of England's Euro 2020 squad, missed a chunk of last season due to a ruptured cruciate ligament but had returned to Chelsea's first team fold this season with 13 appearances in all competitions.

The news comes as another blow to England with the team also set to miss the services of Chelsea's Reece James, who was ruled out for eight weeks due to a knee injury he picked up in their game against AC Milan.

England are also sweating on the fitness of Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips. Gareth Southgate's team kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21.

Southgate will name his England squad for the World Cup on Thursday.

Injured players ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022