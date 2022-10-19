How much do tickets for Fifa World Cup 2022 cost and what is the most expensive?

The buzz around the Fifa World Cup 2022 is growing louder, with about a month to go before the opening clash between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

Now, the focus has shifted to the hosts and the scores of fans who will descend upon the Gulf country for the month-long football carnival.

Entry rules to the country were recently relaxed after it was authorities originally announced that only those with match tickets would be allowed to enter Qatar during the World Cup.

With hotel room availability at a premium, organisers have hired a third cruise ship to accommodate the seemingly insatiable demand for space from fans.

When does the World Cup 2022 start?

The World Cup 2022 begins on November 20 with the match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium. The final - the 64th match of the tournament - will take place on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

What are the categories of tickets?

Tickets in various categories have been made available to fans. Category 1 is the highest priced seating, located in prime areas within the stadium. Category 4 tickets are reserved to residents of Qatar, including Qatari nationals and those with work permits.

Also, Accessibility tickets have been provided for fans on wheelchair or with mobility issues.

The most expensive ticket is for Category 1 seating at the final, which has been priced at 5,850 Qatari rials (approximately $1,600). The most expensive ticket at the previous World Cup in Russia cost $1,100 - for the final.

Tickets were made available online at FIFA.com/tickets.

Qatar World Cup 2022 match tickets cost:

Opening match: Category 1 tickets - 2,250 Qatari rials (approximately $617); Category 2 - QAR 1,600 ($440); Category 3 - QAR 1,100 ($302), Category 4 - QAR 200 ($54); Accessibility QAR 200 ($54)

Other group stage matches: Category 1 - QAR 800 ($220); Category 2 - QAR 600 ($165); Category 3 - QAR 250 ($69); Category 4 - QAR 40 ($10); Accessibility QAR 40 ($10)

Round of 16: Category 1 - QAR 1,000 ($275); Category 2 - QAR 750 ($205); Category 3 - QAR 350 (around $96); Category 4 - QAR 70 ($19); Accessibility QAR 70 ($19)

Quarter-finals: Category 1 - QAR 1,550 ($425); Category 2 - QAR 1,050 ($288); Category 3 - QAR 750 ($205); Category 4 - QAR 300 ($82); Accessibility QAR 300 ($82)

Semi-finals: Category 1 - QAR 3,480 ($955); Category 2 - QAR 2,400 ($660); Category 3 - QAR 1,300 ($357); Category 4 - QAR 500 ($137); Accessibility QAR 500 ($137)

Third-place playoff: Category 1 - QAR 1,550 ($425); Category 2 - QAR 1,100 ($302); Category 3 - QAR 750 ($205); Category 4 - QAR 300 ($82); Accessibility QAR 300 ($82)

Final: Category 1 - QAR 5,850 ($1606); Category 2 - QAR 3,650 ($1002); Category 3 tickets - QAR 2,200 ($605); Category 4 - QAR 750 ($205); Accessibility QAR 750 ($205)

How many tickets have been sold?

According to Fifa, nearly 2.9 million tickets have already been sold for the World Cup, with just about seven per cent of seats still available.

Are there more tickets available?

According to Fifa, tickets for the general public are available over the counter at Fifa's Main Ticketing Centre (Doha Exhibition & Convention Center – DECC) from October 18, 2022.