DJs Armin Van Buuren and Tiesto to perform at EDM festival during Qatar World Cup

Dance music stars Armin Van Buuren and Tiesto will perform in Doha during the Qatar World Cup.

The Dutch DJs will headline the Daydream festival, which will also feature a dozen other artists, taking place at Doha Golf Club from November 22 to December 18.

Also on the bill are Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alok, Timmy Trumpet, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Nervo, Jonas Blue, Paul Van Dyk, Ferry Corsten and Nicky Romero.

First launched in Belgium in 2010, Daydream has since expanded internationally with festivals taking place in Netherlands, Mexico, China and Spain, before its first Doha event in 2019.

Bringing the event to Qatar for 2022 is event organiser Alchemy Project and chief executive Mac S Far, who in a previous interview with The National said it will be home to "a phenomenal colourful stage that is 45 metres high".

Daydream is also one of three music festivals that will take place during the Qatar World Cup.

One of them is Arcadia, which will run from November 19 to December 18. Taking part in a site built near the Ras Bu Fontas metro station, Arcadia is set to host up to 25,000 people daily, with top DJs performing in what is dubbed as Qatar's largest EDM festival.

In addition to the three main stages, Arcadia will be home to The Spider — a spectacular pyrotechnic feature that will breathe fire during performances.

Also on the horizon is World Stage, a series of concerts featuring established acts from popular genres.

“They are all A-list legacy artists ranging from Latin pop, rock, pop and R&B music,” Far says. “They will play back-to-back hits and they are all viewed as leaders of their respective genres.”

Tickets for Arcadia and Daydream festivals cost from $84 for a day pass and are available from Tixbox.com. Dates and venue for World Stage will be revealed soon.

