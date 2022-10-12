Amr Diab, David Guetta and Tyga to headline Aravia music festival during Qatar World Cup

Egyptian singer Amr Diab and EDM star David Guetta will perform at a new music festival in Qatar.

Running during the Qatar World Cup in Al Wakrah, a city north of Doha, Aravia will feature up to 45 artists performing daily from November 21 to December 18.

Other acts announced include Dutch DJ Hardwell and rappers Tinie Tempah, Tyga and Rae Sremmurd.

Arab artists will also be performing, including Egyptian hitmaker Mohamed Hamaki.

Organised by MDL Beast, the Saudi company behind the mega dance music festival Sandstorm, Aravia marks its first event outside of the kingdom.

As a result, a number of Saudi Arabian DJs will also be making an appearance, such as promising talents Cosmicat and Biirdperson, alongside established names Dish Dash and Vinyl Mode.

Performances will take place at the main Rihla stage at the end of each tournament match.

“Our mission goes far beyond the music scene in Saudi Arabia,” said Talal Albahiti, chief operating officer at MDL Beast.

“On the contrary, it is aimed at growing the music industry region-wide and ensuring we create a sustainable music industry, inspiring and empowering the entire ecosystem.”

Tickets are now available from the MDL Beast website with day passes beginning from QAR 269 ($74).

More music festivals on the way

Aravia joins a trio of other large-scale music festivals.

Taking place at Doha Golf Club from November 22 to December 18, Daydream will feature appearances by dance music stars Armin Van Buuren and Tiesto, in addition to Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Paul Van Dyk, Ferry Corsten and Nicky Romero.

Coming up is Arcadia, running from November 19 to December 18 at a site built near the Ras Bu Fontas metro station.

In addition to the three main stages, Arcadia will be home to The Spider — a spectacular pyrotechnic feature that will breathe fire during performances.

Also on the horizon is World Stage, a series of concerts featuring established acts from popular genres.

Tickets for Arcadia and Daydream festivals cost from $84 for a day pass and are available from Tixbox.com. Dates and venue for World Stage will be revealed soon.

