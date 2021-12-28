Dubai schools regulator confirms in-person learning will resume on January 3

Dubai pupils will attend classes in person next term as originally planned, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority informed parents on Tuesday.

The announcement came as Abu Dhabi authorities set out new Covid-19 precautionary measures requiring all schools to return to distance learning for the first two weeks of term two.

KHDA said collective classroom, extra-curricular activities, school trips and gatherings would not be allowed during the first two weeks of the term.

Canteens will also be closed for the period.

.@KHDA: Regular face-to-face education in Dubai private schools will continue in the 2nd semester while collective classroom & extracurricular activities will be discontinued. Canteens will close for the first 2 weeks of the semester & gatherings & school trips will be suspended. pic.twitter.com/u6vGNZezJy — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 28, 2021

KHDA oversees Dubai's private education sector, including early childhood education centres, schools, higher education establishments, and training institutes.

The UAE recorded 1,846 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the number of infections to 754,911 and a record tally of 431,482 PCR tests.

Daily cases had dropped to fewer than 50 In early December before the numbers started to rise, prompting authorities to increase testing and introduce new rules to protect public health.

Dubai also announced guidelines for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the emirate on Tuesday.

Firework displays will be held across 29 places in an effort to discourage large gatherings and enable spectators to follow social-distancing rules, Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

Read more Dubai guidelines for New Year’s Eve announced

Masks must be worn at all times when celebrating New Year’s Eve in public. The violators would be fined Dh3,000.

Meanwhile, the Emirates airlines has suspended entry of travellers from several African countries until further notice.

It said passengers on direct and transit flights from Angola and Guinea will not be permitted to travel to Dubai from December 28.

Six other African countries are also on the list.