UK residents vaccinated abroad now eligible for NHS Covid Pass

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

UK residents who were vaccinated abroad in countries such as the UAE will now be able to use the National Health Service’s Covid Pass in England.

They will also be eligible for a booster shot in England under the new rules. Previously, only those vaccinated in England, Scotland, Wales or the Isle of Man were able to show their status in the pass.

The eligible vaccines are those from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna, as long as the full course of vaccination was completed at least 14 days ago.

“International Covid-19 certification accepted at the UK border is also accepted at events and venues in England,” the UK government said.

Under new restrictions from Wednesday, people in England will need the NHS Pass to gain entry in large venues amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a press conference at 10 Downing Street. He announced that the government will implement its “Plan B” due to the rapid transmission of the Omicron variant. Getty Images

The pass can come in digital form via the NHS app or website, or through a letter sent in the post.

Face masks will also be required in venues such as cinemas and theatres, while people have been advised to work from home if they can.

In announcing the restrictions earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they were necessary to protect the NHS and curb the spread of the Omicron variant.