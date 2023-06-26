Abu Dhabi launches scientist research group to tackle climate issues

Abu Dhabi has launched a new research group of scientists to work together and tackle the most pressing climate issues in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network, launched by Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), is a community of scientists, research institutions and innovators, said officials.

Eight universities have joined Adern as founding institutional members. These are: Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, American University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, NYU Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University and Zayed University.

EAD said the new group will address environmental issues and help come up with sustainable solutions.

They will also play a major role in helping people understand sustainability and putting this into action.

Adern will focus on bringing together researchers from different fields and sectors to work together and find solutions through collaboration, said officials.

In support of the new group, EAD has developed an extensive list of more than 200 research requirements, called the Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Needs Register, and an “enviroportal” containing data from its 25 years of research.

Ahmed Baharoon, executive director of environment information, science outreach management sector at EAD, said the new group will bridge the gap between problems and solutions.

“We are facing unprecedented challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution,” Mr Baharoon said.

“We cannot ignore these issues, and time is of the essence.

“That is why today, we launch the Abu Dhabi Environmental Research Network, a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionise how we approach science-based problem-solving.

“Our mantra is simple yet powerful: convene, converge, collaborate.

“We are bridging the gap between problems and solutions by harnessing the power of collective action.

“Through aligning research efforts with stakeholder needs and cultivating collaboration, we aim to create a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach to environmental research and problem-solving, ensuring impactful outcomes,” added Mr Baharoon.