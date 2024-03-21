Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the establishment of a new authority to boost the emirate's green drive.

The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority will be tasked with promoting sustainable practices, safeguarding biodiversity and expanding the number of green spaces and natural reserves.

Sheikh Mohammed named Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani as director general of the newly launched body.

The authority will aim to double the emirate's green cover and increase the number of protected areas and natural reserves by 60 per cent by 2040, the Dubai Media Office stated.

The environmental entity will prioritise the conservation of water resources and the adoption of sustainable waste-management policies.

The authority will assist decision-makers in creating development policies, planning processes, and strategic targets to ensure biodiversity protection, climate change mitigation, and enhanced food security.

It will serve to support Dubai's wider green goals, which include a 100 per cent shift to clean energy by 2050 and a 90 per cent improvement in air quality, according to World Health Organisation guidelines, by 2033.

The authority will champion green finance initiatives and incentivise the financial sector and banks to prioritise and support green projects, in collaboration with key financial and economic organisations.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, set out the emirate's commitment to become one of the world's most environmentally resilient cities and a leader in sustainable urban development.

He said Dubai has set itself the goal of becoming one of the world’s top-10 ranked cities in leading environmental and resource sustainability by 2033.