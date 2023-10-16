UAE and France to develop Yas Bay solar power mega project

The UAE and France will join forces to develop an Abu Dhabi solar power mega project which aims to offset 450 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The 524-kilowatt solar photovoltaic scheme will be constructed at Yas Bay Waterfront by master developer Miral in partnership with Emerge, a joint venture between the UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF.

The clean energy initiative will involve the installation of 920 solar modules at the leisure, dining and entertainment hub and will support the UAE's net-zero emissions goals.

Emerge will be responsible for the project's finance, design, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance of the solar modules for a period of 30 years, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday.

It was not revealed when construction on the major green scheme will begin.

“We are delighted to join forces with Emerge once again to implement this innovative solar project at Yas Bay as part of our commitment to the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve Net Zero by 2050,” said Jonathan Brown, chief portfolio officer at Miral.

“This project will set a benchmark in supplying clean energy to power Yas Bay and further position Yas Island as a top global destination.

“This partnership represents our dedication to prioritising sustainable practices and incorporating renewable energy elements across our destinations.”

Michel Abi Saab, general manager at Emerge, said the agreement would help pave the way for a more sustainable future.

Clean energy drive

“We are confident the 524-kilowatt project will help to deliver high-quality and reliable clean energy to this premier entertainment destination, which attracts millions of visitors from home and abroad," said said Mr Abi Saab.

“With the UAE preparing to host Cop28, this project demonstrates the sustainable impact that can be achieved across many other entertainment sites as we work towards the country’s net-zero goal.”

It is the latest collaboration between Miral and Emerge in support of the UAE's green vision.

In March, Miral inaugurated Abu Dhabi's largest solar rooftop project at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

The scheme involved 16,000 solar modules being installed across the theme park's roof, which spans 36,000 square metres, generating nearly 40 per cent of its annual energy needs.

Last year, Miral and Emerge struck a deal to deploy on-site solar energy systems at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Emerge was formed as a joint venture between Masdar and EDF in 2021 to develop distributed solar, energy efficiency, street lighting, battery storage, off-grid solar, and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial clients.