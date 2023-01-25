UAE weather: Emirates braced for midday rain deluge

The Emirates is braced for three days of rain from midday Wednesday. Dubai Police warned motorists to be careful on the roads on the rainy days.

Weather charts showed a storm-front heading to the coast from the northwest Gulf, after Qatar and Eastern Saudi Arabia saw downpours.

Thundery showers, and at times lightning, are forecast in the coming days, including overnight on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Friday will also be wet with the eye of the rainstorm passing over the Northern Emirates, a Windy.com chart showed.

Temperatures will dip to 14ºC on the coast and as low as 3ºC in the mountains.

The National Centre of Meterology said winds could reach 40 kph, with the seas off the coast rough.

In the Northern Emirates, police urged drivers to steer clear of areas that flood quickly, particularly wadis.

Maj Gen Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, urged motorists to follow basic advice.

“Rainy weather can be very dangerous, especially if drivers are careless, reckless or speeding," he said.

Seven people died in the Northern Emirates last July when the heaviest rain since 1978 fell in a rare summer storm.

The Emirates, one of the most arid countries in the world, uses cloud-seeding technology to enhance rainfall.

Planes disperse salt particules into clouds that can boost precipitation.

The planes are typically sent up on wet days to capitalise on incoming storms, though missions are run throughout the year.