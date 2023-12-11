Cop28 transport: Electric buses and hybrid cars drive VIPs and attendees around

Cop28 is, of course, all about sustainability.

As with any major event, though, transport is essential for those in attendance.

In keeping with the eco-conscious themes of the conference, Al Futtaim Group provided a fleet of 370 electrified and hybrid passenger vehicles and buses for those needing to get into and out of Dubai Expo City.

The company also installed its own Charge2Moov charging stations for the event.

Here, we take a look at what delegates and attendees are being driven around in.

Volvo 7900 Electric Bus

The Volvo electric bus has low pollution and noise levels. Photo: Volvo

Central to the Cop28 fleet is the Volvo 7900 Electric Bus, specifically designed to appeal to cities looking to lower both their pollution and noise levels.

The buses have a range of 200km, but the fleet uses Volvo’s flexible electric system, which allows for overhead and plug-in recharging.

The 7900 model has been adopted by many cities across the world, particularly in Europe.

Polestar 2

Each Polestar 2 comes with a product sustainability declaration. Photo: Polestar

The Cop28 car fleet is spearheaded by the Polestar 2, a high-performance electric vehicle produced in Sweden under the watchful eye of parent company Volvo.

It positions itself as one of the most ecologically transparent cars in the world, with each vehicle coming with a product sustainability declaration.

About 85 per cent of the materials used in the Polestar 2 are recyclable, while most of its components can be reused or remanufactured.

BYD Han and BYD Atto

The Han is available in the Middle East. Photo: BYD Auto

Luxury electric offerings the Han and Atto are produced by the Chinese manufacturer BYD Auto.

The company may be one you’re unfamiliar with, but its reach is expanding – the cars are currently available in markets including China, Europe and the Middle East, with plans for further expansion.

The Han, a sedan, was first unveiled in 2020, and is a performance vehicle capable of hitting 100kph from a standing start in under four seconds.

The Atto can run for 500km on a single charge. Photo: BYD Auto

Meanwhile the Atto, a compact SUV, arrived last year. Designed to be an urban commuter vehicle, it scores points for having a 500km range on a single charge.

Toyota Rav4

The Toyota Rav4 was the first hybrid SUV that Al Futtaim offered in the UAE. Photo: Toyota

A Middle East favourite, the Toyota Rav4 takes its place in the Cop28 line-up as a versatile urban crossover.

The car has long been known for combining decent performance with efficiency and affordability.

It was the first hybrid SUV that Al Futtaim offered in the UAE, and now comes with a 2.5-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor.

Volvo XC40

The Volvo XC40 ranks high in comfort. Photo: Volvo

Another compact SUV, the Volvo XC40 claims bragging rights for being the first fully electric car in the Middle East.

It remains a stylish and versatile vehicle, boasting a blend of design, safety and technical features.

The XC40 isn’t the most powerful car on the list, but it can hold its own as one of the prettier and more comfortable models.

Lexus RX 350h

The Lexus RX 350h has been the vehicle of choice for dignitaries at Cop28. Photo: Lexus

This sits as the luxury SUV of the Cop28 fleet and has been used to carry VIPs and dignitaries around.

Lexus prides itself on being a pioneer in the field of sustainable high-end motoring, being the first manufacturer to launch a vehicle in this sector way back in 2005.

Like the Rav4, the RX 350h also has a 2.5-litre petrol engine, but it gets a bit more pep being allied to a pair of electric motors, rather than just the one.