'It's not about the future, it's about today': Cop28 delegates on their experience so far

Delegates attending Cop28 have said they feel encouraged by the progress being made at the climate summit in Dubai so far.

After more than a week of intense negotiations, pledges and panel discussions, Blue Zone badge-holders have been reflecting on their experiences.

"I feel like the conversations today have been really anchored in what people are facing on a daily basis," Rebecca Chandler Leege, chief executive of World Reader, told The National.

"I really appreciated the conversation and the vision today that it's not about the future. It's about today. And it's what kind of action are we taking in response for the future."

Others focused more on the way the two-week event was being run.

Kehkashan Basu, founder and president of Green Help Foundation, told of her appreciation for the approach the UAE Presidency has taken towards the summit.

"I think focusing on the solutions aspect was really important," she said.

"I think a lot of times people and governments come to Cop and just focus on the commitments. But putting it forward as a solutions Cop is very much needed and the UAE did a wonderful job of promoting that and putting that forward."