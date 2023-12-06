UN climate chief calls for 'bullet train' to speed up Cop28 stocktake talks

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Cop28

The United Nations' most senior climate official said governments need to give their negotiators “clear marching orders” to ramp up ambition at Cop28 in the days ahead.

Simon Stiell singled out talks on the crucial global stocktake and said talks so far amounted to a "grab bag of wishes and heavy on posturing".

“We have a starting text on the table,” said Mr Stiell at a media briefing.

“But it’s a grab bag of wish lists and heavy on posturing. The key now is to sort the wheat from the chaff.”

Quote We need Cop to deliver a bullet train to speed up climate action Simon Stiell

Negotiators are working day and night on the text that will assess where the world stands in limiting warming to 1.5ºC and chart the way forward.

There is a rest day on Thursday during which the summit will be mostly closed. On Friday, talks will ramp up, with high expectations.

At present, the draft text contains wording that includes everything from a sustained 'phase down' of fossil fuels and coal to taking no action whatsoever.

Mr Stiell and other officials urged countries and their negotiating teams to use much firmer language that will be presented to 200 nations to approve next week.

Activists call for rich nations to fill up the loss and damage fund at Cop28 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Despite the UN making it clear that the world is way off track currently, Mr Stiell says the stocktake negotiating text at this year's climate conference is vague.

It leaves options open on the contentious issue of trying to phase down or phase out the use of fossil fuels but mainly sets out building blocks for a future outcome, rather than confirming a nailed-down plan of action.

Mr Stiell told reporters that parties needed to come up with a clear statement to signal the "terminal decline of the fossil fuel era as we know it".

“At the end of next week, we need Cop to deliver a bullet train to speed up climate action,” said Mr Stiell. “We currently have an old caboose train chugging over rickety tracks,” he said.

Cop28 started off strongly with the early adaptation of the agenda and the launch and capitalisation of the loss and damage fund. Mr Stiell acknowledged the loss and damage win had given Cop28 “a spring in its step” but it was just the start.

As of Wednesday, about $720 million were pledged by governments but developing nations warn that at least tens, if not hundreds, of billions will be needed.

Mr Stiell called for finance to be front and centre of the talks, noting that more needs to be done after the early successes of the Expo City summit.

“Now all governments must give their negotiators clear marching orders: we need the highest ambition, not point-scoring or lowest common denominator politics," Mr Stiell said.

"Loss and damage was a win, but we’re kidding ourselves if we think it’s a tick in the box for finance and support at this Cop. More is required.

Read more Cop28 momentum must stay the course

“We’ve said we’ll double adaptation finance - now we have to deliver, including on the details, and set ourselves up to go much further."

He urged parties not to lose sight of the "global goal for adaptation" that was mandated under the 2015 Paris deal and aims to scale up how counties can boost their resilience to climate chance.

"Eight billion people are on the frontlines," said Mr Stiell. "Right now, only 50 countries have national adaptation plans."

Experienced lobbyist Kelly Dent, representing World Animal Protection at Cop28, told The National that Mr Stiell’s efforts to rally negotiators were “not unusual at this stage in the process”.

“These things are evolving. Just because we get a text, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of it. These things go on and on and on,” she said.

On Wednesday, US climate envoy John Kerry said the world must "emphatically accelerate the pace of emissions reductions".