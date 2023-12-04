UAE's Cepas opening new pathways to green investment, minister says

The UAE's comprehensive economic partnership agreements (Cepas) with countries around the world are opening “new pathways for green investments”, its trade minister has said, noting that global trade can hasten the adoption of climate change policies.

Investments in the energy transition and renewables are a key part of the UAE's Cepas, which aim to boost bilateral trade and investment flows, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, told a Cop28 panel on Monday.

Easing customs procedures and other barriers is also “critical” to avoid a situation where commodities spend more time at the ports of the Emirates and its trade partners, he said.

“The consequence of this is reducing the carbon footprint from both sides,” Dr Al Zeyoudi said.

The UAE is working towards signing 26 Cepas as it seeks to attract more investment and to diversify its economy.

It has signed Cepas with India, Israel, Turkey, Indonesia, Cambodia and Georgia, each of which are designed to boost economic activity and secure vital supply chains. The first four agreements have already come into effect.

Dr Al Zeyoudi's remarks came during a day dedicated to trade talks at the UN climate summit in Dubai.

In past UN climate gatherings, trade players were almost completely absent or seen as part of the problem.

However, Cop28 in Dubai has been more inclusive, with a dedicated trade-themed day and a trade pavilion, World Trade Organisation's director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Monday.

UAE-UN-CLIMATE-COP28 Cop27 President Sameh Shoukry, left, hands over the gavel to Cop28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber at the UN climate conference's opening ceremony. AFP

“We cannot get to net-zero [goals] without trade because it is indispensable for spreading low-carbon technology everywhere it is needed,” she said.

The World Trade Organisation also issued a white paper during the Cop28 conference on how trade policy tools such as the review of import tariffs on low-carbon goods and national strategies can help economies mitigate the effects of climate change.

One of the key challenges facing global trade in reducing its environmental footprint is customs delays at borders, which leads to lorries idling and consuming fuel without moving cargo, Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman and group chief executive of global ports operator DP World, said during the panel discussion.