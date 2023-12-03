President Sheikh Mohamed and UN chief discuss climate change impact

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Cop28

President Sheikh Mohamed met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of Cop28 on Sunday.

They spoke about the agenda for the global climate conference, along with ways to improve collective action on global warming, state news agency Wam reported.

The need for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza was also a key part of the conversation.

“They underscored the need for international action to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, prevent their forced displacement, and ensure the safe, sustained, and at-scale delivery of humanitarian aid,” Wam reported.

Mr Guterres also commended the UAE's pledge to give $30 billion towards addressing climate change.

Read More Climate finance is the trillion-dollar issue that looms large at Cop28

Sheikh Mohamed also met heads of state and other global leaders on Sunday.

These included President William Ruto of Kenya, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and President Vjosa Osmani of Kosovo.