Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road to be temporarily closed as Cop28 begins

Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road will be temporarily closed throughout the weekend due to the Cop28 climate change conference starting in the city.

The closure is part of traffic diversions announced by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) taking place from December 1 to 3, with rerouting from the Sheikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi, from the Trade Centre Roundabout to the Expo Intersection.

Temporary Traffic Diversion on Sheikh Zayed Road

1 - 3 December

The plan involves the use of alternative routes such as the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road, Jumeirah Road, Al Wasl Road, and Al Khail Road.

"[The] RTA advises the public to use public transportation for their commutes," Dubai Media Office reported.

"It also advises motorists to follow directional signage and updates on smart screens regarding temporary traffic diversions and alternative route options."

The diversions will be in place from 7am to 11am over the three days.

The plan was mapped out in association with Dubai Police.

The traffic diversions coincide with UAE National Day taking place on Saturday, December 2.