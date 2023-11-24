Space conference at Cop28 will encourage nations to share climate data

More than 20 space agencies from around the world are set to take part in a conference being held at Cop28.

Discussions on how space activities could play a role in combating climate change will be discussed at the Space Agencies’ Leaders’ Summit.

Cop28 will take place from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City in Dubai.

“At a time when we are facing unprecedented challenges due to climate change, the space sector is emerging as a vital tool to monitor and understand these changes using advanced technologies in space exploration,” said Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency.

“This helps us in developing effective strategies to combat the effects of climate change and provide sustainable solutions to the environmental challenges we face.”

What is Cop28?

There will be a series of panel discussions and activities on sustainable technologies and supporting space-climate initiatives.

The summit will focus on enhancing data sharing between established and emerging space nations.

It will discuss allocating resources and funding towards climate research initiatives within the space sector and supporting climate monitoring initiatives by establishing new programmes.

Updates on the UAE Space Agency’s projects will also be given, including on the Space Data Centre, the Geo-Spatial Analytical Platform and the Space Analytics and Solutions programme.

Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, director general of the space agency, said its projects are focused on combating climate change by monitoring Earth’s environment.

“Our use of satellites and other space-based technologies provides accurate data that help scientists and policymakers better understand environmental impacts and develop innovative strategies to adapt to and mitigate climate change,” he said.

“We believe that space technology has the potential to bring significant benefits to Earth by providing sustainable solutions in agriculture, water resource management and biodiversity conservation.”

The agency will also organise the Climate Innovation Sprint – Earth Observation Solutions hackathon, with the participation of entrepreneurs, data scientists and programmers to address sustainability challenges.

Themes for the hackathon include loss and damage, food security, land use and climate-induced disasters.