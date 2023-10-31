President Sheikh Mohamed meets participants in pre-Cop28 talks

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday met ministers and delegations participating in the pre-Cop28 ministerial meetings at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke with guests about how to ensure next month's climate conference achieves the best outcome possible and how collaboration will help reach common goals.

He emphasised the UAE’s commitment to providing all resources necessary to make Cop28 a success and spoke about its eagerness to work with the international community to achieve collective action in response to climate challenges.

More than 100 delegations and about 70 ministers are in the capital for the two-day event which Cop28 organisers said was more than double the normal number of participants.

On the first day, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, urged everyone to unite at next month's crucial climate summit in Dubai.

“There are too many things dividing our world at this moment,” Dr Al Jaber said in the opening session. “We need to show that the international community can deliver and send a clear signal that keeps 1.5ºC within reach,” he said, referring to the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Leaders will meet in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 to tackle the escalating climate emergency. Temperatures across the world have reached record highs this year, with extreme weather events becoming common.

The UN has repeatedly warned the world is off track in meeting the goals of the Paris accord, where countries agreed to “pursue efforts” to keep warming to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.