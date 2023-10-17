Dr Sultan Al Jaber meets with senior climate experts during visit to China

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber met with a number of senior figures from the Chinese government during his visit to the Asian country.

Dr Al Jaber met with senior ministers to discuss a range of topics surrounding the issue of climate change.

“Today, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President, reconnected with Xie Zhenhua, China's Climate Special Envoy, to discuss a robust and effective response to the Global Stocktake at Cop28,” read a post on X, formerly Twitter, from the official Cop28 account.

Dr Al Jaber also met with China's Minister of Industry and IT, Jin Zhuanglong to “discuss efforts to drive decarbonisation and raise climate ambitions to keep 1.5°C within reach”.

The figure of 1.5 degrees refers to a promise from several nations to limit global temperatures to no higher than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Dr Al Jaber also met with China's Zhao Chenxi, Vice Chairman of 's National Development and Reform Commission.

They discussed “the importance of a just and orderly energy transition that ensures climate-positive development, especially in the Global South”.