Dr Sultan Al Jaber meets Jordanian authorities to discuss climate change collaboration

Dr Sultan Al Jaber has held talks with Jordanian officials to discuss ways in which close collaboration in the fight against climate change can benefit both nations.

They discussed the importance of cross-border collaboration in the race against climate change, according to a Cop28 social media post.

The Cop28 President-designate and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology met Jordan’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Saleh Al Kharabsheh, Minister of Water and Irrigation Muhammad Al Najjar, and Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh.

It was not the first time Dr Al Jaber has held talks with leading officials from other nations in the run up to Cop28, which begins in Dubai at the end of November.

The UN climate-change conference takes place at Expo City from November 30 until December 12.

Dr Al Jaber was in the Caribbean last week where he made a call for nations there to receive more financial support to stave off the effects of climate change.

"We all know that the cost of capital has slowed the adoption of renewable energy in this region, alongside many other climate-vulnerable regions of the world," Dr Al Jaber said at the meeting in Barbados.

"That is why addressing the climate finance gap is so important and why I have made it a key priority for Cop28."

That was hot on the heels of his appearance at the Amazon Summit in Brazil last week, where he said there must be a "course correction" on climate change.

“Our ability to capture carbon is not keeping with the rise in emissions,” Dr Al Jaber said last Wednesday.

“That is why the Cop28 presidency is calling for a major course correction, backed by a comprehensive plan of action.”