EU praises Dr Sultan Al Jaber's 'ambitious' plans for Cop28

The European Union’s climate chief has praised the incoming presidency of the Cop28 summit, saying the UAE “wants to take us forward” after a critical update on global progress in responding to climate change.

EU energy and environment ministers were joined for discussions in Spain by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28’s president-designate and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology on Tuesday.

Dr Al Jaber discussed “driving progress” on Cop28 priorities such as energy, finance, nature, food and the effects of climate change during talks with Spain's Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera.

The meeting on expectations for Cop28 comes with less than five months left before a summit that the Spanish EU presidency called “the last opportunity” to reach global climate goals.

Frans Timmermans, the European Commission member in charge of climate action, said EU ministers were “ready to listen” to Dr Al Jaber as they formulate their own demands for the summit.

Mr Timmermans said he was optimistic about Dr Al Jaber’s plans for the UAE-hosted meeting. “[This] will be an essential Cop meeting where the world will take stock of what has been done and what still needs to be done,” the Dutch commissioner said.

“I think it’s no secret when I say that what’s been done is not enough. We need to do more.”

“I know that he’s ambitious. I know that he wants to take us forward,” Mr Timmermans added at the meeting in Valladolid, Spain.

“I know that he’s also going to be very clear on reducing unabated fossil fuels which is an important element of getting us to net zero. I know that he also has clear ideas on adaptation, on finance, on loss and damage.”

Denmark’s Climate Ministry said it fully supported Dr Al Jaber’s “efforts to secure an ambitious outcome” at Cop28.

#COP28 President-Designate #DrSultanAlJaber met with Deputy PM and Minister for the Ecological Transition of Spain,@Teresaribera in Valladolid, to discuss advancing cooperation with @eu2023es to deliver an ambitious response to the Global Stocktake. pic.twitter.com/ChODqm2m9X — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) July 11, 2023

The EU’s 27 countries typically agree on a joint position for Cop summits before sending Mr Timmermans into negotiations.

The bloc is a major player in the talks as it accounts for about seven per cent of global carbon emissions. The commission has called for Europe to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

Mr Timmermans said the EU had been “instrumental every time” in reaching deals at previous summits.

World awaits stocktake

A unique feature of Cop28 will be the completion of a first-ever “global stocktake” in which the world assesses its progress towards limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Summit organisers told negotiators in Germany last month that the stocktake would “frame all of our work” at Cop28.

Dr Al Jaber discussed with Ms Ribera how to “deliver an ambitious response” to the stocktake.

Another focus in Dubai will be talks on a “loss and damage” fund that meets the costs of disasters linked to climate change.

The fund was agreed in principle at Cop27 in Egypt last year but questions remain as to who will pay and which countries will be eligible to draw from it.

Dr Al Jaber discussed loss and damage with Germany’s climate envoy Jennifer Morgan while in Spain according to the Cop28 presidency.

Germany has suggested a global target for renewable energy use to spur countries to move away from fossil fuels.

The proposal is being discussed as part of a possible “road map” for climate action that could emerge from the talks in Dubai.

The summit begins at Dubai’s Expo City on November 30.