China's UN envoy backs UAE to deliver 'positive results' at Cop28

China has backed the UAE to deliver “important and positive results” at Cop28 in the global fight against climate change, the country's envoy to the UN said.

Zhang Jun said his country was in full support of Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President-designate of Cop28, which will be held at Expo City Dubai later this year.

Mr Zhang said “insufficient funding” was the main roadblock to addressing crucial environmental challenges.

He said China would work to promote “a fair and equitable system of global environmental governance”.

“China supports the UN in playing an important role in addressing climate change and fully supports the UAE in hosting Cop28,” said the Chinese ambassador in remarks shared on the Chinese Mission to UN's Twitter account on Wednesday.

“We believe that under the leadership of Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the meeting will achieve important and positive results.”

He called on the UN Security Council to play its part in safeguarding the environment.

“Insufficient funding is the main bottleneck of global climate governance,” he said.

“UN agencies should establish a monitoring mechanism for implementing climate financing, promote developed countries to translate commitments into actions. The UNSC should play its role with a strong voice.”

Mr Zhang said that China would aim to be part of the solution to the climate crisis.

“We insist on the Chinese path to modernisation featuring harmonious coexistence between human and nature,” he said.

“We will work with all parties to promote a fair and equitable system of global environmental governance for win-win co-operation.”

About 70,000 delegates are expected to attend the global gathering at Expo City Dubai, as the international community meets to outline action aimed at safeguarding the planet for future generations.

The UN has repeatedly warned time is running out to tackle the emergency.

As part of the UAE plans to host Cop28, Dr Al Jaber has embarked on a global listening tour to hear the views of everyone involved in the Cop process.

In March, Dr Al Jaber said at the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial summit that the world was “way off track” in its efforts to limit global warming.

China a 'model' for energy transition

Dr Al Jaber, who also serves as UAE special envoy for climate change and chairman of Masdar, said Cop28 needed to advance the loss and damage fund and ramp up climate finance.

In April, he conducted a two-day trip to China, with climate action at the top of the agenda.

He said China provided a strong model for how a country can continue to grow while simultaneously tackling the green transition.

“Given the size of China’s economy and the scale of its development of renewable energy and decarbonisation technology, China provides a good model for sustainable economic growth and the global energy transition,” said Dr Al Jaber.

“Over the past five years alone, China has been responsible for adding more than 40 per cent of the world’s new solar and wind power capacity and has set a very ambitious target of deploying 1,200 gigawatts of renewable capacity by the end of this decade.”