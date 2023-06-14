Cop28: UAE to highlight 'relief, recovery and peace' at climate summit

The UAE plans to highlight “relief, recovery and peace” at the Cop28 climate summit this year.

The key talks typically have a programme of thematic days to raise awareness about climate issues.

It is envisaged this day will highlight how peace and climate change are interlinked and how countries and communities experiencing humanitarian and security crises can be assisted to become more climate resilient.

Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, told delegates of the plan at a United Nations Security Council ministerial open debate on Tuesday.

Pursuing 'ambitious agenda'

"At Cop28 in Dubai later this year, the incoming UAE presidency plans to introduce a 'relief, recovery and peace' day," Ms Al Mheiri said.

"This is the first of its kind at any Cop and its purpose is to highlight the intersection of climate change, peace and security and propose practical solutions to prevent and address the climate burden on stability.

“We are therefore promoting an ambitious agenda at Cop28 in response to the critical lack of accessible, affordable and sufficient climate finance – particularly for countries and communities experiencing humanitarian and security crises.

"They receive in some cases 80 times less per capita than other developing countries, which already receive inadequate flows."

Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, chaired a debate on 'threats to international peace and security' to examine the effect of climate change on the roles and responsibilities of UN peacekeeping and special political missions. Photo: Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

"The time is now to fully expose and better comprehend how these phenomena interact, what role the international community can play and how we can collaborate to build more prosperous, climate-resilient and peaceful societies.”

Climate challenges

It came as Ms Al Mheiri chaired a debate on "threats to international peace and security" to examine the effect of climate change on the roles and responsibilities of UN peacekeeping and special political missions.

Security Council member states and leading international figures, including Juan Manuel Santos, former president of Colombia and Nobel Peace Laureate; Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN under secretary general for peace operations; and Salma Kadry, climate, peace and security specialist at CGIAR (formerly the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research) attended the meeting.

During the debate, Ms Al Mheiri stressed the importance of integrating climate considerations into UN mandates and peacekeeping operations and showed how climate action and finance can contribute to conflict prevention, resolution and peacebuilding.

“While the impacts of climate change on peace and security are highly variable and context-specific, they should not be overlooked," Ms Al Mheiri said.

"Climate change and conflict are mutually reinforcing. The Security Council must approach conflict through a climate-sensitive lens.

"We must strengthen the capacity and mandates of relevant peace operations to incorporate climate change in their risk mitigation and adaptation strategies, as well as efforts in conflict prevention and resolution.

“We must strengthen the capacity and mandates of relevant peace operations to incorporate climate change in their risk mitigation and adaptation strategies, as well as efforts in conflict prevention and resolution.”

The UAE has assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for June. During its presidency and council term, the UAE has committed to elevating the many sides to climate change. The UAE also serves as a co-chair of the informal expert group of members of the Security Council on climate, peace and security.

Cop28, meanwhile, runs at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

A provisional list of thematic days has already been released and it includes days focused on health, food and water systems, youth and cities.

The final list of thematic days is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

