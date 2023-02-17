Cop28 president-designate meets King Charles to discuss climate change solutions

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the Cop28 President-designate and the UAE's special envoy for climate change, met the UK's King Charles III to discuss the UAE's plans for action to tackle climate change.

The Office of the Special Envoy for Climate Change tweeted an image of the pair shaking hands as they met at Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday.

It said that Dr Al Jaber, who is also the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, was honoured to meet King Charles, describing him as "an inspirational advocate for environmental action".

Dr Al Jaber shared details of Cop28's goal to deliver transformative action on climate change.

Cop28 will be held in the UAE later this year.

On Wednesday, Dr AL Jaber said his main priority would be to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.

“I have no intention whatsoever of deviating from the 1.5ºC goal,” said Dr Al Jaber in his first interview since being assigned the role of Cop28 President-designate.

“Keeping 1.5ºC alive is a top priority and it will cut across everything I do.”

