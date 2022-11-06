UAE President Sheikh Mohamed to attend Cop 27 in Egypt

President Sheikh Mohamed will attend the Cop 27 climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, it was announced on Sunday.
The president will lead a large delegation from the Emirates for critical talks on tackling climate change.
Cop 27 — officially the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC — begins on Sunday with a formal handover from the UK's climate chief, Alok Sharma.
Heads of state will arrive for the World Leaders' Summit, which will take place from Monday.
A key focus on this year's 12-day event will be the implementation of agreed efforts to contain planet-warming emissions and commitments to investing in green sources of energy,
How rich countries can help developing nations to make the transition to sustainable energy is also a crucial theme.
