Cop27 opening ceremony: watch live here

Global climate conference, Cop27, started on Sunday in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh city.

The conference runs until November 18 and is expected to bring world leaders together to discuss the climate crisis.

The Red Sea resort has been extensively redeveloped by the Egyptian government for the event.

This year, the summit will be focusing on four areas of the climate crisis: mitigation, adaptation, finance, and collaboration.

UN Secretary General António Guterres in October said the world faces a “catastrophe”, after a UN report found the world was set for warming of 2.8°C degrees by the end of the 21st century.

“Global and national climate commitments are falling pitifully short,” Mr Guterres said.

Read More Expectation builds in Sharm El Sheikh as city awaits Cop27

The climate has been in the headlines this year amid wildfires, droughts and flooding around the world.

Campaigners say not enough progress has been made since Cop26, which took place last year in Glasgow, Scotland.

That conference resulted in the Glasgow Pact, which committed signatory nations to lower carbon emissions.

While the conference formally begins on Sunday, policy announcements have already been made.

On Friday, the EU said that it will sign a partnership agreement on hydrogen and renewable energy with Egypt during Cop27.

Preparations for Cop27 — in pictures: