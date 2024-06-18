Trials begin to reduce environmental footprint of tea production

Research to test climate mitigation and resilience moves in tea farming have begun in the Kericho region of Kenya.

The trials are a partnership between Lipton Teas and Infusions with Cranfield University in England, and aim to boost tea production standards and sustainability.

The project will work to develop solutions to reduce nitrogen fertiliser-related emissions and is supported by the UK’s Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and the UK Tea and Infusions Association.

Researchers will use drone images and analysis for improved crop management, precision farming and physical features of crops.

This will support the development of climate-resilient tea plant varieties, the coalition said.

The project will also record emissions data that can inform a new system of tea categorisation led by the UK's tea association, the Tea and Herbal Association of Canada and the Tea Association of the US.

Tea producers will then be able to calculate their carbon footprint with greater accuracy, and with results that are comparable across the industry, the researchers said.

More widely, the trials will boost scientific understanding of tea production, they said, leading to better quality tea, less waste and a lower environmental footprint.

“Combining our experience of tea growing with Cranfield University’s specialist research capabilities will enable us to identify the key innovations that this industry requires," said Taisa Hansen, chief research and innovation officer at Lipton.

“We are moving fast because climate change will not wait. Our profound thanks go to BBSRC and UKTIA as, together, this multimillion-euro project will support the entire tea industry and further our mission to create value for all.”

Prof Leon Terry, pro vice-chancellor of research and innovation at Cranfield University, said: “The BBSRC grant, the deep technical expertise of our leading scientists, and the support of a tea company with the scale and experience of Lipton Teas and Infusions, will ensure well-informed first-class research supports a sustainable future for tea.”