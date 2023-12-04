'I hope change is possible': Public give views on why Cop28 matters

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Cop28

The Cop28 climate conference has opened its doors to the public. The morning Metro trains are packed with people eager to experience the action at Expo City Dubai.

Some were residents attending the event because it was happening on their doorstep. Others had travelled long distances because climate change matters to them.

The first few days of the 12-day conference were reserved for global leaders and organisations but that all changed when the Green Zone, which is open to everyone, opened on Sunday.

The Blue Zone, meanwhile, has been set aside for designated officials.

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, in Dubai President Sheikh Mohamed and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hold a meeting at the Cop28 summit in Dubai. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Future generations

"I am here primarily for my children and I hope change is possible for the sake of the future generations," said Canadian Curtis Frolic, who was invited by a friend who lives in the region.

"It's important for everyone to be involved in something which impacts all of humanity."

Dubai-based doctor Louise Lambert was on her way to meet others in her field and discuss the agenda with members of the health community.

"I am excited to be part of the conversation around mental health and how the effects of climate change are all too often overlooked," she said.

"The impact on young people is remarkable and more research is needed on the subject."

Concern for nations at risk

Several others were attending the conference to find out how climate change was affecting small countries at high risk of rising sea levels.

"My main focus for coming was to get a good sense on what was happening for smaller island nations around the world," said Indian Neha Sethi.

"They are at the forefront of the challenges brought on by climate change."

Moesi Santana, who comes from a rapidly changing small city in Brazil, said he was keen to understand more about growth and sustainability in developing areas.

The climate conference runs until Tuesday, December 12 and the public are welcome to visit the Green Zone after having registered online.