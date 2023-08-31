Chat Net Zero: Scientists plan AI app to answer climate questions

Climate scientists are working on an AI bot that puts a world of knowledge at people's fingertips about the race to go green.

Known as Chat Net Zero, it is designed to sift through wordy climate plans – and deliver blunt verdicts.

The launch is planned for next month’s New York Climate Week, while world leaders are gathering at UN headquarters.

It is being developed by AI company Arboretica, research lab Data-Driven EnviroLab and researchers behind the Net Zero Tracker project.

Angel Hsu, the research lab’s founder, on Thursday said the app would be the “next evolution” of applying AI to climate science.

A contributor the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that issues dire warnings about the planet, she said the aim was to improve on existing tools such as ChatGPT.

Scientists have tried asking those existing apps to analyse net-zero pledges but “we were incredibly disappointed with the results”, she told an event hosted by Climate Change AI.

Users of Chat Net Zero will be able to ask it about countries and companies' climate policies.

The climate app is meant to wade through countries and companies' policies in an attempt to help cut greenhouse gas emissions. AFP

“We are developing a fine-tuned, specific large language model to help demystify net-zero commitments,” she said.

In one example, ChatGPT gave a fence-sitting answer when asked whether reliance on fossil fuels undermines a net-zero pledge. Chat Net Zero stated forthrightly that such a plan “is not pledging net zero credibly”.

Scientists are seeking funding to develop the new app, which was able to give specific answers on climate commitments by the US, Afghanistan, Nepal, Walmart and Amazon.

The aim is that users will eventually be able to upload documents such as new corporate climate plans and run them under Chat Net Zero’s nose.

“A large volume of text is now available but it’s cumbersome to manually read and code,” Dr Hsu said.

“We need to really understand how large language models can help in this space.”

Dr Hsu also backed AI to take a good guess at measuring emissions from countries or companies that are unwilling to share data.

Findings in June by Net Zero Tracker found the number of major companies setting green targets had doubled since 2020 – but analysts said many lacked transparency on emissions, making them “largely meaningless”.

Another recent report said only a third of the UK's corporate carbon emissions were covered by net-zero plans.

Scientists have used AI to crunch existing figures and try to fill the gaps, although Ms Hsu said the training data came mainly from Europe and that it was not always certain why emissions were falling.

“We have to be looking more towards hybrid approaches, which include integration of machine-learning approaches to fill in these greenhouse gas emissions gaps,” she said.

“You can’t manage what you don’t measure. We can’t make solid decisions if we don’t know whether emissions are actually coming down as a result of our policies."