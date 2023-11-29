Largest Heathrow shareholder sells stake to Saudi and French investors

The largest shareholder in Heathrow is selling its 25 per cent stake in the London airport to investors from Saudi Arabia and France.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will buy 10 per cent of Heathrow from Ferrovial of Spain, while Paris-based Ardian will acquire a 15 per cent slice in a deal worth £2.37 billion.

Ferrovial had indicated earlier this month that it was considering selling its shareholdings in FGP Topco, the company that owns Heathrow.

The Spanish company also owns 50 per cent stakes in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports in the UK, 60 per cent of Dalaman Airport in Turkey and 49 per cent of JFK’s New Terminal One.

Traffic numbers take off

Traffic numbers at Heathrow have bounced back following the pandemic and the airport significantly narrowed its losses in the first nine months of this year to £19 million, but is still saddled with more than £14 billion of debt.

Other stakeholders in Heathrow include the Qatar Investment Authority, which holds a 20 per cent slice of what is one of the world's busiest airports.

Smaller investors include Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Singapore’s GIC sovereign wealth fund, and Alinda Capital Partners of the US.