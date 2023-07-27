Saudi Arabia's PIF establishes new entity to boost tourism

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has established Saudi Tourism Investment Company, or Asfar, to support the growth of the kingdom’s ​​tourism sector.

The new entity will invest in new tourism projects and develop destinations with hospitality, tourist attractions, retail, and food and beverage offerings in cities across Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s biggest economy, PIF said in a statement on Thursday.

Besides offering co-investment opportunities to the private sector, Asfar will aim to create a supportive environment for local suppliers, contractors, and small and medium-sized enterprises to develop tourism projects.

This is a developing story