Saudi Arabia's PIF establishes new entity to boost tourism

Asfar will invest in new tourism projects and develop destinations in cities across the kingdom

The skyline of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. EPA
Alkesh Sharma author image
Alkesh Sharma
Jul 27, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has established Saudi Tourism Investment Company, or Asfar, to support the growth of the kingdom’s ​​tourism sector.

The new entity will invest in new tourism projects and develop destinations with hospitality, tourist attractions, retail, and food and beverage offerings in cities across Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s biggest economy, PIF said in a statement on Thursday.

Besides offering co-investment opportunities to the private sector, Asfar will aim to create a supportive environment for local suppliers, contractors, and small and medium-sized enterprises to develop tourism projects.

This is a developing story

Updated: July 27, 2023, 4:02 PM
Saudi ArabiaTourismGCCPif

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Checking In

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national