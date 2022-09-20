Hospitality group IHG 'cautiously optimistic' on Middle East growth outlook in 2022

Intercontinental Hotels Group, which operates the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands, among others, is "cautiously optimistic" about the outlook for 2022, with performance in the region driven by the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the return of corporate meetings and the coming holiday season.

The UK-based global hospitality company is forecasting an occupancy rate of about 75 to 80 per cent this year in the region, amid demand from its key markets in India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE across its brands, Haitham Mattar, managing director of India, Middle East and Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts, told The National on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai.

This comes after a "healthy performance" in the first half of the year and "strong demand" indicators in the third quarter, he said.

"Quarter four being a traditionally busy month gives us great confidence that we will close the year on a very high note - we are confident with our growth strategy, not only on trading but on growing our pipeline as well," he said.

"We are signing deals throughout the rest of the year."

IHG is focused on bringing new brands to the region, particularly in the luxury hotels segment.

It is in "deep discussions" with its investors to introduce its top tier brands Regent and Kimpton in Egypt, the UAE (particularly Dubai) and Saudi Arabia (Jeddah and Riyadh), Mr Mattar said.

"We expect some to be finalised by the end of the year," he added.

IHG, which has 174 hotels in the region, plans to open an additional 130 properties over the next five years.

About 45 per cent of these planned hotels are in Saudi Arabia, while the rest will be in India, Egypt and the UAE.

The company is deepening its presence in Saudi Arabia's tourism giga projects, where it has already signed deals for its Six Senses and Intercontinental brands in The Red Sea Development Company's luxury tourism project.

It has also signed deals for its Six Senses brand with the Diriyah Gate and Amaala tourism projects.

"We are also now in the finalisation stage of signing another hotel with Neom ... and we're about to announce it soon," Mr Mattar said, but he declined to elaborate as the deal has yet to be completed.

The large-scale projects being developed in the kingdom are part of the country's efforts to diversify its economy and cut its dependence on oil revenue.

Development of non-oil sectors such as tourism are key planks of the kingdom's Vision 2030 economic transformation agenda.

IHG, which operates seven hotels in Doha and is in "deep discussions" to add new brands and properties in the city, expects the World Cup football tournament to have a "spillover effect" in neighbouring Gulf cities such as Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah.

It is forecasting occupancy rates of 80 per cent at its properties in Doha and the UAE in November and December, Mr Mattar said.

The group expects to return to pre-pandemic levels of business by the end of 2023, in line with hospitality industry forecasts, he said.