Emirates to suspend Nigeria flights on blocked payments

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, said it will suspend flights to Nigeria starting next month, following difficulties in repatriating funds from the African nation.

The airline has tried various ways to address the ongoing challenges and made "considerable efforts" to initiate a dialogue with the relevant authorities to urgently intervene to find a viable solution.

"Regrettably there has been no progress. Therefore, Emirates has taken the difficult decision to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria, effective September 1, 2022, to limit further losses and impact on our operational costs that continue to accumulate in the market," an Emirates spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Nigeria is withholding $450 million in payments due to foreign airlines, the biggest amount held by any single African country, and the amount is rising every week, the International Air Transport Association said in June.

More to follow...