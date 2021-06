Tesla’s Elon Musk to sell a techno track as NFT

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla Motors, has declared himself the technoking of the company. AFP

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of electric vehicle maker Tesla, plans to sell a song he posted online as a non-fungible token (NFT) as the blockchain-authenticated digital tokens gain traction.

Mr Musk, who recently declared himself the technoking of Tesla, shared the 140-second song in a tweet that has been viewed by over 6.1 million people.

“I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT,” the billionaire tweeted. “I love music. It makes my heart sing.”

Mr Musk’s song is a techno track that refers repeatedly to the digital-only assets, saying “NFT for your vanity, computers never sleep, it's verified, it's guaranteed”.

The song features a rotating golden trophy with the text ‘vanity trophy’ circling around it. It also displays ‘HODL’ (hold on for dear life) at the bottom that is commonly used by traders who invest in digital assets.

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

An NFT is a unique digital token that can turn any item in the digital world from tweets to gifs and from artworks to videos into a tangible asset. Like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, they are sold and brought through the blockchain.

They are not interchangeable and their authenticity is verified by encrypting the creator's signature on the blockchain. They are usually created by uploading files to online auction platforms like Valuables.

"Owning any digital content can be a financial investment, hold sentimental value and create a relationship between collector and creator," said Valuables.

"The tweet itself will continue to live on Twitter ... what you are purchasing is a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator.”

Mr Musk did not include a link to the NFT in his tweet, so it is not clear when he is aiming to sell and on which platform.

Tesla's stock closed 2.05 per cent up at $707.94 per share on Monday.

Tesla aims to invest a portion of its cash in alternative assets including digital assets, gold bullion and gold exchange-traded funds as it diversifies its holdings.

Last month, it said in a filing that it will soon accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles and has invested $1.5 billion in the biggest cryptocurrency.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69') Germany 1

Ozil (11')

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Emblem Storm, Oisin Murphy (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Wildman Jack, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill. 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Matterhorn, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.30pm: Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Loxley, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

