Hub71 to form Team UAE to compete in Entrepreneurship World Cup in Riyadh

Hub71 is looking for 10 promising start-ups to form the first-ever Team UAE to participate in the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2020 at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh in October.

The Abu Dhabi-based tech accelerator will select start-ups from the early-stage to growth phase in all sectors from the seven emirates. It will select the firms throughout July and August and the deadline for applying is August 20.

“As the official national organiser for the UAE, we are continuing our hunt for the most innovative start-ups … specifically looking for start-ups who believe they have what it takes to represent the UAE on a global stage,” said Ahmad Alwan, head of strategy and corporate development at Hub71.

Team UAE’s participation in this event will not only showcase the innovation in tech sector but “it will embody this nation’s passion and drive in one team”, he added.

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is one of the largest global initiatives for entrepreneurs with entries from 187 countries. It attracted more than 100,000 applicants in its inaugural edition last year.

Team UAE start-ups can win prizes including “$1 million (Dh3.67m) in cash, additional funding opportunities, access to accelerator programmes, resources and in-kind prizes worth a combined over $75m”, Hub71 said .

“Entrepreneurs are risk takers and industry disruptors, accustomed to facing challenges head on,” said Jonathan Ortmans, president of Global Entrepreneurship Network that provides a platform of programmes and initiatives to help new firms start and scale.

“Now more than ever, the world needs more entrepreneurs to unleash their ideas, develop innovative solutions and make the world a better place – the Entrepreneurship World Cup is helping founders at all stages do just that.”

Hub71 also signed an agreement with the Misk Foundation last year to create a dynamic market for start-ups by improving the cross-market access between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Selected Team UAE start-ups will be also be shortlisted to compete for the Hub71 Incentive Programme, the accelerator said. The programme offers 100 per cent free housing, office space and health insurance for two years for seed companies and 50 per cent subsidies for three years for emerging companies.

Hub71, which was set up in March 2019 by the Abu Dhabi government, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Microsoft and SoftBank, is a flagship initiative of the Dh50 billion economic stimulus programme, Ghadan 21.

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

