Electric vehicle start-ups hit speed bumps after heady public floats

Small companies need to spend heavily to sustain themselves in a capital-intensive industry

Former US President Donald Trump inspects the Lordstown Motors 2021 Endurance truck, an electric pick-up truck, in Washington in 2020. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump inspects the Lordstown Motors 2021 Endurance truck, an electric pick-up truck, in Washington in 2020. Photo: Reuters

Several electric auto start-ups that raised large sums from investors in the wake of Tesla’s ascent are hitting potholes as they pursue next-generation vehicles.

The most recent crisis occurred at Lordstown Motors, which announced on Monday the sudden departure of two top executives after warning last week it needed more capital to keep operating.

Company officials plan a series of events dubbed “Lordstown Week” later this month to shore up investor support.

But local government officials are not sure what to make of the company, which had discussed adding more than 2,000 jobs in a region plagued by plant closures.

Read More

Visitors check a China-made Tesla Model Y at the EV maker's showroom in Beijing. ReutersSales of Tesla's Model Y cars in China double in May amid rising demand

Tesla car prices rise due to supply disruptions, Elon Musk says

Elon Musk hits the brakes on Tesla Model S Plaid Plus

“Am I confident? Not as much as I was a week ago,” Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said. “We’re waiting and seeing what the next step is.”

There have been similar leadership shake-ups in at least two other electric auto companies that recently went public, raising questions about the transactions and underscoring the difficulties start-ups face in competing in the capital-intensive industry.

“It’s definitely more challenging for a small company,” Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.com, said pointing to heavy spending needed to build and maintain factories and obtain key components.

“It does seem like Tesla is an overnight success story, which is not really the case,” she told AFP. “But they came in and disrupted the space amongst automotive companies that have been around for decades. Everyone wants to believe that the dream could happen”

Lordstown’s woes come in the wake of significant electric vehicle (EV) announcements since the November US presidential election from Ford, General Motors and other auto giants, intensifying competition.

Rising costs

Lordstown Motors was launched by Steve Burns in November 2019 after the acquisition of a recently-shuttered Ohio auto plant owned by GM.

The company raised $675 million following an October 2020 merger with DiamondPeak Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company (essentially a shell company set up to merge with an operating business).

It does seem like Tesla is an overnight success story, which is not really the case

Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.com

Lordstown Motors unveiled its flagship “Endurance” all-electric pick-up truck in June 2020 when then-vice president Mike Pence visited its Ohio factory, nearly a year before Ford would present its all-electric F-150 pickup.

Lordstown’s share price topped $30 in February this year, but the company’s fortunes began shifting in March, when short-selling firm Hindenburg Research released a damning report that called Lordstown a “mirage”.

On Monday, Lordstown announced the resignation of Mr Burns and chief financial officer Julio Rodriguez after an investigation concluded Hindenburg’s appraisal was “in significant respects, false and misleading”, while acknowledging that some of its own statements about vehicle pre-orders were “in certain respects, inaccurate”.

That followed Lordstown’s June 8 disclosure that it lacks sufficient capital to begin commercial production, and warned about its ability to keep operating.

The company’s capital spending had swelled in part from “stress that the Covid-19 pandemic has put on the global automotive supply chain”, according to a securities filing.

Lordstown shares tumbled after Monday’s leadership shake-up, but rallied on Tuesday after its executives reaffirmed plans during a Detroit event to begin production in September, pointing to “firm” orders from clients, according to news reports.

In a securities filing on Thursday, Lordstown clarified some of those remarks, saying that purchase agreements “provide us with a significant indicator of demand” but “do not represent binding purchase orders”.

Unfair advantage?

Lordstown is hardly the only EV prospect to stumble after going public through a SPAC. These types of transactions – which allow companies to enter markets more quickly than with a traditional initial public offering (IPO) – have soared over the past year.

Usha Rodrigues, a professor at the University of Georgia School of Law, has described SPACs as a “Vegas wedding IPO” because a legal loophole gives them protection from lawsuits if their forecasts are not met – which traditional IPOs do not enjoy.

EV start-ups that benefited from SPACs now appear prone to turbulence. Nikola suffered its own crisis last autumn when its founder suddenly resigned following fraud allegations.

While there’s nothing wrong with the SPAC process itself, if it leads to premature funding of a company, it’s more likely the company will fail

Karl Brauer, Carexpert.com

The chief executive and co-founder of Canoo resigned in April, while Lucid Motors in February delayed production of its EV sedan days after announcing a transaction valuing the company at $11.75 billion.

Going public through a SPAC may have resulted in some companies getting funds “before they deserved it”, Karl Brauer at Carexpert.com said. “While there’s nothing wrong with the SPAC process itself, if it leads to premature funding of a company, it’s more likely the company will fail.”

Tesla needed 15 years to become profitable, Mr Brauer said, adding “this is a long, dedicated process, one you can’t short cut with a quick infusion of cash”.

Published: June 19, 2021 07:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi temporarily suspends green pass until Al Hosn app fault is fixed

Health
An Iranian woman casts her vote during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Iran elections 2021: Iranians cite apathy and anger as they stay home in protest

MENA
epa09280654 A banner dedicated to Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen on display prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Belgium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 June 2021. EPA/Friedemann Vogel / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen leaves hospital after successful operation

Football
Caroline Waddington, a mother in Abu Dhabi, with her husband and children. Courtesy of Caroline Waddington

Abu Dhabi parents back resumption of in-person lessons for new school year

Education
Philanthropist and journalist Elizabeth Filippouli has compiled a selection of letters written by female thought-leaders – politicians, actors and writers – for her new book. Piranha Photography

'From Women to the World': powerful letters by Arab activists among new anthology

Books
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast