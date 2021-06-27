Edunation raises $3m from US-based Rubix amid exponential growth in EdTech sector

Jordan-based Edunation, an online learning management platform, raised $3 million from US investor Rubix as the remote learning sector experiences exponential growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The infusion of capital will help Edunation to drive growth in existing markets across Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The company is also looking to drive expansion into Egypt, Oman and Bahrain.

The company registered a 1,200 per cent growth in users on its platform over the last year as the pandemic forced schools to switch to online learning, Edunation said in a statement.

"The platform provides solutions that seamlessly tie together the functions of courses, exams, assessments and even finance," the company said.

Edunation was founded in 2013 by chief executive Firas Jabbour and chief technical officer Mahmoud Gabareen.

The company has already raised capital through two early-stage rounds, securing pre-seed investment in 2014 and through a seed round in 2019 from angel investor Abdul Malek Al Jaber.

“We have been following Edunation for the last couple of years,” Rubix said in a statement.

“We were keen to invest given the company’s strong standing and clear potential to be at the forefront of the Mena EdTech scene.”

Edunation plans to use some of the proceeds from its latest round to develop its platform further and grow its community. It plans to attract local talent to set up a data-science division to lead its move towards adopting artificial intelligence.

On Sunday, Dubai-based online eyewear retailer eyewa raised $21m in its second round of funding led by Kingsway and Nuwa Capital to fuel its expansion across the region. Kuwait-based online flower delivery service also raised $27.5m in a round led by Riyadh-based technology investor STV.

