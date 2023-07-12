Dubai Cyber Security Strategy's second phase to focus on developing talent

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has launched the second phase of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy, which will focus on developing talent further and forging more strategic partnerships.

The refreshed initiative introduces four new pillars, aimed at further safeguarding the emirate's cyber space and strengthening its digital infrastructure, the Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

These include a cyber secure society, an incubator city for innovation, a resilient cyber city and active cyber collaboration, which are in line with Dubai's ambitions to become a leader in cyber security and a continuity of the strategy's original foundations, it said.

The first cycle of the strategy, launched in 2017 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has successfully achieved its strategic goals.

It has provided comprehensive protection against threats to the emirate's cyber infrastructure and promoted innovation, consequently driving economic and societal growth.

“As part of the high priority we place on securing our cyber space, Dubai Cyber Security Strategy 2023 is designed to meet future needs and enhance our digital defence capabilities by nurturing talent and fostering strategic partnerships,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Given the constantly evolving challenges and risks, it is crucial that we continue to prioritise the development of cyber security. Staying abreast of rapid changes and emerging trends requires flexibility, innovation, proactivity and a heightened digital awareness.”

Dubai and the UAE have invested heavily in building its cyber security infrastructure to protect the integrity of its government and economic systems even as the country pursues its digital economy ambitions.

The emirate has emerged as a global leader in cyber security by implementing secure digital systems and adopting advanced technical solutions, which fall in line with its goal of becoming a full-fledged smart city.

“Through these efforts, the emirate ensures that businesses and individuals reach unprecedented levels of development, growth and excellence,” the media office said.

This is also a testament to Dubai's effort to be ahead of the curve in technology, as businesses and individuals increasingly rely on using smart methods in their daily routines that require reliable and fool-proof security measures.

Several programmes have been rolled out by the government, which aims to build a holistic technological ecosystem that promotes inclusion and guarantees the safety of its users.

This week Sheikh Hamdan launched Dubai Digital Cloud, a new cloud technology project to help the emirate boost its tech infrastructure and accelerate the pace of its digital transformation.

In June, he announced the Dubai Digital Strategy, which aims to bring in a new era of digital transformation in the emirate “based on a vision to digitalise all aspects of life” in the emirate to “empower a digitally driven society”.

Also last month, Sheikh Hamdan launched the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, which will train 1,000 employees from more than 30 government bodies on the uses of generative artificial intelligence.

“We will continue to work diligently to put the [new cyber security] strategy’s elements into practice and meet our leadership’s expectations,” said Hamad Al Mansoori, director general of Digital Dubai, the agency that oversees the Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

The updated cyber security strategy will tackle the requirements of the entire emirate, spanning government agencies, infrastructure, businesses, residents and visitors.

It also underpins the Dubai Electronic Security Centre's commitment to upholding integrity, privacy and compliance in information processing systems, as well as enhancing and optimising decision-making processes at the highest levels.

“The launch of the new strategy lays a solid foundation for staying abreast of the rapid developments in the digital world,” said Yousuf Al Shaibani, chief executive of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre.