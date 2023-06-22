Zero trust strategies are top cloud security priority in Middle East, report finds

More than 55 per cent of the Middle East's cloud security experts say they will prioritise zero trust strategies next year, a research report has found.

That was followed by data and privacy best practices (43 per cent) and regulatory compliance (42 per cent).

A zero-trust strategy considers that employees, users, devices and services that are trying to use the company’s resources, even those inside the network, cannot be automatically trusted.

To boost the privacy and security, these users are verified every time they request access, even if they were validated previously.

Nearly 43 per cent of respondents said security was the most important factor in their decision-making when choosing a cloud provider, according to the Future of Cloud Security in the Middle East report, which was sponsored by Huawei and endorsed by the UAE Cyber Security Council and the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation – Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT).

It said the Middle East was adopting a cloud-first strategy, with "non-cloud" environments almost non-existent today.

The report was launched by Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, at the cybersecurity innovation series 2023 in Dubai. It surveyed 584 cloud security professionals across the region.

"We need to build a cybersecurity culture, identifying what information to share and what not to share. The white paper identifies various measures that need to be taken and implemented to elevate cybersecurity posture," said Dr Al Kuwaiti, who emphasised the role of individuals in promoting cybersecurity.

Dr Al Kuwaiti, who is also the OIC-CERT cloud security working group's co-chairman, encouraged responsible online behaviour, stressing the need for bilateral and multilateral collaboration.

To protect their data on the cloud, respondents selected multi-factor authentication as a key objective (45 per cent), followed by encryption and staff training (both 32 per cent).

The report also revealed the declining relevance of passwords as a cybersecurity strategy, with 16 per cent of respondents saying they would aggressively pursue a password strategy.

"Cloud is the foundation for the digital economy and pivotal to realising the national visions of Middle East countries,” said Aloysius Cheang, chief security officer at Huawei for Middle East and Central Asia.

“However, the threat of cyber-attacks remains a clear and present danger. But through the efforts of stakeholders working together, we can demonstrate that a safe cyberspace is possible."