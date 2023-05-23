TikTok confident of winning Montana ban lawsuit

TikTok is confident of winning the lawsuit challenging the ban imposed on the app by the US state of Montana, its chief executive has said.

“The move by Montana is simply unconstitutional. We have challenged this in the court and we are confident that we will prevail,” Shou Chew told the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Last week, Montana's governor signed legislation to ban TikTok, making it the first US state to ban the Chinese-owned short-video app.

TikTok filed a lawsuit on Monday to counter the ban.

“We have more than 150 million Americans active on our platform and more than a billion around the world,” Mr Chew said.

“People use TikTok as a place for expression. It's a very different experience from the other apps that are available in the market. This is one for discovery, for free expression.”

Currently, five million small businesses in the US depend on TikTok, he said.

“Ultimately, it is about providing value to these users, and making sure that we continue to provide them a great service that benefits them,” he said.

More to follow …