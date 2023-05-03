Apple releases new security safety net to protect devices in between regular updates

Technology company Apple has released a new update across its operating systems, aimed at delivering important security improvements in between its regular updates.

The update, called Rapid Security Responses, may be used to "mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported to exist 'in the wild'" on iPhones, iPads and Macs, the California-based company said in a post on its support page.

Vulnerabilities said to be "in the wild" are threats that are spreading among systems in the real world, as opposed to test systems, and are notably a method to distribute malware.

Rapid Security Responses is currently available for the latest versions of Apple's iOS, iPadOS and macOS — beginning with iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 — and by default will be automatically downloaded and installed.

If users opt to switch this option off in the settings menu, the device will receive "relevant fixes or mitigations" when they’re included in a subsequent software update, it said.

It is the latest in a string of security-related moves by Apple.

On Tuesday, the company, along with Alphabet's Google, jointly submitted a proposed industry specification to help counter the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracing.

The “first-of-its-kind” specification — also supported by Samsung Electronics, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security and Pebblebee — will allow Bluetooth location-tracking devices to be compatible with unauthorised tracking detection and alerts across iOS and Android platforms, they said in a joint statement.

In March, Apple released a security update for its operating systems to address more than 30 vulnerabilities on its flagship iPhone smartphones and iPads.

The updates, iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, are available for the iPhone 8 and subsequent models, third-generation iPad Air tablets and later versions, fifth-generation and later models of the iPad and iPad mini, and all iPad Pros.

Apple said it does not discuss vulnerabilities of which it is made aware, usually by users and through its bug bounty programme, and provides very minimal details “for our customers' protection”.

Last year, Apple announced Lockdown Mode, a security feature integrated in iOS 16, which was launched to protect users from state-sponsored cyber attacks.

The feature offers an optional but “extreme” level of security for the expected very few users who may be the targets of digital threats from companies developing state-sponsored mercenary spyware.

Turning on Lockdown Mode on iPhones, iPads or Macs will limit certain functions, reducing scope for vulnerability to an attack.