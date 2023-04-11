Google TV expands free streaming line-up to more than 800 live channels

Google TV, the Alphabet-owned company’s smart TV operating system that powers Chromecast devices and various TVs, will allow users to browse more than 800 free TV channels across several providers.

The free channels from platforms such as Tubi, Plex and Haystack News will be integrated into one “easy-to-use guide” in its redesigned “live TV” tab, along with its existing line-up of channels from free streamer Pluto TV, the company said.

Google first integrated more than 300 free channels from Pluto TV into its platform in December 2021.

As Google TV is a smart TV experience built right in to select television and streaming devices, there is no additional cost. The Google TV mobile app can also be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

“In total, you can now browse over 800 channels and premium programming, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox. You can also tune in to channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese,” said Nick Staubach, product manager at Google.

“From breaking news to blockbuster movies and everything in between, there's something for everyone. And with no subscriptions or fees, it's never been easier to jump in and start watching,” Mr Staubach said.

In the beginning, this service will be available on all Google TV devices in the US, including Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built in from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips.

The company said it plans to bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year.

Users can also save their favourite channels and programmes to the top of their guide for quick and easy access next time. If they have a premium live television subscription from YouTube TV or Sling TV, or access to over-the-air channels, they can use the live TV tab to gain access to those, too, Google said.

In February, the company refurbished the Google TV interface, mainly its home screen, allowing users to move movies and shows from the main navigation bar into the “for you” tab.