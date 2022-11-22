Elon Musk delays Twitter blue check verification relaunch again

Elon Musk said he is holding off relaunching Twitter's new subscription-based blue check verification once again.

The billionaire said in a tweet on Tuesday morning that the move would stay in place until there was “high confidence of stopping impersonation”.

“Will probably use different colour check for organisations than individuals,” he tweeted.

Mr Musk said last week that a new version of Twitter Blue would launch by the end of the month after turmoil ensued following changes he made to the subscription plan.

It was initially suspended after a chaotic wave of fake accounts with the new blue ticks parodied US presidents, well-known dead people and large companies.

The blue check mark was previously reserved for the verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. However, Mr Musk allowed people to sign up for a new $7.99 monthly version of Twitter Blue.

Mr Musk said Twitter was losing $4 million per day and needed new streams of revenue, especially as he was struggling to retain advertisers, with companies such as General Motors, Mondelez International and Volkswagen pausing their advertising on the social media platform.

The company has been in turmoil since Mr Musk acquired it at the end of last month, with thousands of staff being laid off.

However, the world's richest person has claimed that Twitter users are at a record high, having tweeted that the platform added 1.6 million daily active users in the past week.

He has restored several high-profile accounts that were previously banned, such as that of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and former US president Donald Trump.

However, Mr Trump has so far remained silent.

