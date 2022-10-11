UAE's e& enterprise completes 100% acquisition of Smartworld

The UAE base e& enterprise, part of e& — formerly known as Etisalat — has completed the 100 per cent acquisition of Smartworld, one of the UAE’s leading technology solutions providers and systems integrators, the company said on Tuesday.

Smartworld’s solutions will be embedded in the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence business lines of e& enterprise. Smartworld will now operate under e& enterprise and rebranded as e& enterprise iot and ai, e& enterprise said.

“We are keen to ramp up our efforts in helping governments and enterprises elevate to data-driven and highly automated organisations. Through the acquisition, we can do this and more, as enterprise customers seek to accelerate their digital transformation journey,” Salvador Anglada, chief executive of e& enterprise, said.

“We are well placed to create enormous business value for our customers and business partners, solidifying our technology leadership,” Mr Anglada said.

Through e& enterprise iot and ai, the company will focus on use cases in various industries such as smart and sustainable cities, safe cities, industry 4.0, digital healthcare, aviation, manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, utilities and eGovernment, said officials.

The UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy, is expected to benefit the most in the Middle East from AI adoption. The technology is expected to contribute up to 14 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product — equivalent to $97.9 billion — by 2030, according to consultancy PWC.

Established in 2008, Smartworld is engaged in several projects across various industries, servicing some of the top organisations in the UAE, such as Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Airports, Nakheel, Jumeirah and Meraas.

Its solutions portfolio includes infrastructure, information and communication technologies, smart building, security, audio-visual and smart solutions.

Previously the vice president of IoT and AI industry solutions at e& enterprise, Alberto Araque will now head e& enterprise iot and ai as its chief executive.

“e& enterprise iot & ai will enhance customer experience through the design and implementation capabilities of Smartworld,” Mr Araque said.

“Our combined capabilities now enable e& enterprise as a whole to fortify its core IoT and AI offerings to its customers, magnifying its core value of staying customer-centric at all times,” he added.

Currently operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, e& enterprise enables organisations to boost their digital potential through cloud, cyber security, IoT and AI.