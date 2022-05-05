Elon Musk receives about $7.1bn in new financing for Twitter

Nearly 18 investors, including Oracle founder Larry Ellison, have committed investments ranging between $850,000 and $1bn

Twitter was trading at $49.06 a share in premarket trading on Thursday. Reuters
Alkesh Sharma
May 05, 2022

Twitter shares jumped 3.3 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday after the world’s richest person Elon Musk said he has received more than $7.1 billion in new equity funding to help finance his $44bn acquisition of the social media company.

In a regulatory filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr Musk said he has received equity commitment letters from various investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Litani Ventures, Qatar Holdings and Brookfield. This also include $1bn contribution from Larry Ellison, founder of Texas-based technology company Oracle.

Nearly 18 investors have made commitments ranging between $850,000 and $1bn, according to the filing.

Twitter was trading at $49.06 a share in premarket trading on Thursday.

Larry Ellison, founder and former chief executive of Oracle. Reuters

Larry Ellison, founder and former chief executive of Oracle. Reuters

Last month, Twitter entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly-owned by the 50-year-old founder and chief executive of Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, for $54.20 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.

More to follow …

Updated: May 05, 2022, 11:58 AM
BusinessTwitterTeslaElon Musk
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Uber's first-quarter revenue more than doubles as bookings grow
An image that illustrates this article AMD's Q1 revenue surges 71% to more than $5bn for the first time
An image that illustrates this article How an ex-Tesla engineer's new US plant will make electric car batteries cheaper
An image that illustrates this article Musk tells potential investors he may take Twitter public again after $44bn deal