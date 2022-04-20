Majority in the UAE say bots will succeed where humans fail in corporate sustainability

About three-quarters of people surveyed in the UAE believe artificial intelligence-powered bots — applications that run automated tasks — will do a more successful job than people when it comes to corporate sustainability, according to a new study from Oracle.

Respondents from the Emirates showed overwhelming concern for organisations' actual adherence to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), with 99 per cent believing that sustainability and social factors are more important than ever, compared to the global average of 93 per cent.

Also, 97 per cent said society has not made enough progress, with the reasons being too busy with other priorities (47 per cent), putting more emphasis on short-term profits over long-term benefits (43 per cent) and being too lazy or selfish to help save the planet (42 per cent).

Ninety six per cent of UAE respondents believe artificial intelligence would help businesses make more progress towards achieving ESG goals and 74 per cent said bots will succeed where humans failed.

“Business leaders understand the importance, yet often have the erroneous assumption that they need to prioritise either profits or sustainability,” Juergen Lindner, a senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Oracle, said in the report.

“The truth is this is not a zero-sum game. The technology that can eliminate all the obstacles to ESG efforts is now available, and organisations t