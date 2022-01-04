Abu Dhabi regulator teams up with Etisalat and Trend Micro to boost cyber security

Cyber Eye programme to identify threats in real time and take effective actions to mitigate risks and increase protection

Alvin R. Cabral
Jan 4, 2022

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority has teamed up with the UAE's biggest telecom operator Etisalat and security software company Trend Micro to launch a programme aimed at strengthening the cyber security capabilities of government entities in the emirate.

The Cyber Eye project is a central part of the UAE capital's cyber security strategy, which will employ advanced technologies and systems to identify cyber threats in real time, the companies said on Tuesday.

The platform will take effective and proactive actions to mitigate risks and increase protection, further strengthening the security of the government's digital assets.

“Today, we embark on a new, safer digital journey, one where cyber security takes a central position in our digital transformation strategy. As we move forward, we are incorporating best-in-class solutions to protect government infrastructure and ensure the integrity and safety of all its digital assets," said Mohamed Al Askar, director general of the digital authority.

Governments and enterprises across the world are continuously on guard against the threat of cyber attacks, which have become more sophisticated and are able to cause serious operational and reputational damage.

A recent KPMG survey of UAE business stakeholders showed that 61 per cent were concerned about phishing scams, 54 per cent were worried about email spamming and 42 per cent dreaded a ransomware incident.

The global cyber security market was valued at $156.24 billion in 2020 and is projected to hit $352.25bn by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 14.5 per cent from 2021 to 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence data.

Regional government authorities have often been prime targets of cyber criminals, prompting the collaboration between ADDA, Etisalat and Trend Micro on Cyber Eye, which will take advantage of intelligence-driven methods to enhance the maturity and effectiveness of the government in cyber security, the partners said.

Cyber Eye will be built on a "proactive" integrated system that will enable government decision-makers to step up their defence of digital services, said Moataz BinAli, vice president and managing director for Mena at Tokyo-based Trend Micro.

The initiative will also address the issue of infrastructure visibility and will promote methods to enhance controls and capabilities for the purposes of optimising resilience across government entities.

Such methods will also allow technology teams to detect threats more quickly, including the most advanced attacks, the statement added.

Updated: January 4th 2022, 12:32 PM
