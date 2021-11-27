Steve Wozniak reunited with rare Apple I motherboard in Dubai

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was reunited with a piece of history of his own making in Dubai when a private collector showed him an Apple I motherboard, a rare piece of technology history that holds both significant sentimental and monetary value.

The motherboard was presented to him by Dubai-based AAPL Collection. Mr Wozniak, who along with the legendary Steve Jobs in 1976 co-founded the company that would be responsible for the smartphone revolution with the iPhone, recognised the hardware as authentic and promptly signed it.

"That’s an Apple 1. Wow! Oh my God. Just give a nice pen and I’ll sign up here,” he said.

"Wow, wow. That's too precious. Can I sign a chip?"

The Apple I, originally released as the Apple Computer, was the first product ever announced by the company. Hand-built by Mr Jobs, Mr Wozniak and Ron Wayne, only 200 of these machines were ever built and were sold for $666.66. Only a few dozen are known to still exist today and a website, Apple 1 Registry, keeps track of these.

Today we reunited the Master with one of his creations…what an amazing experience! pic.twitter.com/UhiNtZhtUl — The AAPL Collection (@AAPLcollection) November 25, 2021

Even rarer are those that still fully function - and these command a premium price, some up to $1.5 million.

In December 2014, the Ricketts Apple-1 Personal Computer, named after its original owner Charles Ricketts, was sold for $365,000 at Christies. It is the only known surviving Apple-1 documented as having been sold directly by Mr Jobs to an individual from his Los Altos, California family home, according to the auction house.

In 2015, an intact Apple I dropped off by a woman at the Clean Bay Area recycling centre in California sold for $200,000. She found the computer, which belonged to her late husband, while cleaning out their garage, and was unaware of the piece of history she had disposed of. Per the centre's policies, she was entitled to 50 per cent of the profits.

Earlier this month, California-based John Moran Auctioneers sold off the Chaffey College Apple-1, whose original owner was a professor at Chaffey College, for $400,000.