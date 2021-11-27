Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 signs agreement with Khalifa University to boost entrepreneurship

Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 is partnering with Khalifa University of Science and Technology to help students and alumni of the university become entrepreneurs.

The partners will focus on developing entrepreneurial talent among students through mentorship and other programmes and promoting new technologies, a Hub71 statement said on Saturday.

“Talent is the bedrock of a thriving tech hub, which is why we are committed to ensuring students have the ability to prosper as entrepreneurs and take their solutions to market,” Badr Al Olama, acting chief executive of Hub71, said.

Hub71, the emirate's global technology ecosystem, is a flagship initiative of the Dh50 billion ($13.61bn) Ghadan 21 economic stimulus programme.

It was set up in 2019 by the Abu Dhabi government, Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, Microsoft and SoftBank and has positioned the emirate as an innovation centre and attracted start-ups in sectors that are crucial to the country’s growth.

The agreement “will facilitate tapping the synergy of the partners that will benefit both researchers and entrepreneurs, especially students who are keen to explore the commercial world for their new laboratory-bred technologies,” Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, executive vice president of Khalifa University, said.

Khalifa University’s 20 research centres drive innovation in areas including clean energy and sustainability, oil and gas, robotics, healthcare, data science, supply chain logistics and aerospace technologies.

Last year, the university was awarded 36 patents and filed for almost 100.

Hub71 has signed a number of agreements this year, including one with New York venture capital company Modus Capital to invest in early-stage start-ups and support their development of products and services.

The new Ventures Lab programme will help founders of early-stage start-ups from across the world to develop successful and scalable solutions in Abu Dhabi, Hub71 said in June.

Hub71 is also collaborating with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to boost the tourism sector in the emirate and enhance the visitor experience.