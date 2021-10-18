Apple Event October 2021 live: new MacBook Pro and AirPods expected

Apple is expected to unveil its latest MacBook Pro models and AirPods at its 'Unleashed' event launch this Monday.

The company has not disclosed which new products it will launch, but industry sources expect 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with flat-edged designs to be among the highlights.

The event will be streamed online from 1pm ET, or 9pm UAE time.

“Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by,” the company’s senior vice president of marketing Greg Joswiak said on Twitter earlier in the week.